Players and supporters at Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club are celebrating this weekend after BOTH its first and second teams won a historic double promotion.

The first team won their match in commanding style on Saturday (March 18th) away against Midsomer Norton by 12-64.

The result means the team, pictured above,  are promoted from their league, Counties 1 Tribute Weston North.

It comes after the seconds team, pictured below, also secured promotion earlier this month from their league, Counties 4 Tribute Somerset South.

Club chairman Lee Berry told Burnham-On-Sea.com the results have capped an incredible season.

“It’s a fantastic end to a very successful season. We have seen club history made – it’s the first time since the current leagues were set up in the 1990s that we have achieved a double promotion,” he said.

“It’s an immensely proud moment for everyone at the club.”

“Full credit goes to the lads for all their hard work with training through the year – all that effort has paid off. The players fully deserve this!”

“Thanks also to our loyal supporters and helpers for all their support through the year.”

 
