Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club will be sending several teams to compete in the World Pilot Gig Championships for the first time this Spring.

The club club will be entering teams in five categories to the 2023 Championships, which take place on the Isles of Scilly from 28th – 30th April.

It’s the 32nd World Pilot Gig Championships, an event that attracts teams from across the country.

A spokeswoman says: “Taking our wooden gig boat Brue, the club are entering teams in five categories. We are looking forward to entering for the first time.”

It follows on from the club’s first successful full gig rowing regatta, held in Burnham-On-Sea last April, as featured here.

Those interested in joining the club will be able to find out more about the sport during an open day to be held at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club on Saturday February 25th at 10am.

“Come along to find out more about gig rowing and our club. We offer three free taster sessions and all equipment and training is provided.”

“The club is also holding a regatta this June in Burnham-On-Sea, where teams from across the region will attend when spectators will be able to watch and support from the seafront.”

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015 and has two gigs – ‘Brue’, a wooden competition gig, and ‘Jayne Campbell’, a fibreglass training gig. Last year, the club unveiled new gig rowing fitness facilities at Burnham Sailing Club for members.