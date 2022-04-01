Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor have helped to launch new facilities at the town’s Gig Rowing Club.

The club, based at Burnham Sailing Club, has introduced £3,000 of new fitness equipment to help rowers to keep fit year-round, regardless of weather conditions.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge and his wife visited the club this week to try out the two new rowing machines and fitness bike.

The equipment has been jointly funded by the club and a grant from Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.

Cllr Facey said: “It’s great to see this grant being put to good use for new community facilities for all ages and abilities while promoting healthy lifestyles.”