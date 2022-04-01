Over 20 volunteers gathered in Burnham on Friday (April 1st) to collect litter as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council organised the second of two litter cleans as part of its support for the nationwide campaign.

The first session was held on Thursday in Highbridge and Friday’s second session in Burnham saw the volunteers collect litter from roadsides and paths in the town centre and surrounding area.

The Council has pledged its support for Keep Britain Tidy’s annual campaign. The campaign, which runs from 25th March until 10th April 2022, calls on the public to pledge a bag to clean-up and help the charity achieve a million bags of litter.