A dozen volunteers gathered in Highbridge on Thursday (March 30th) to collect litter as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council organised the furst of two litter cleans as part of its backing for the nationwide campaign.

The first session on Thursday saw the community-spirited volunteers collect litter from roadsides and parths in the town, the railway station, river path, rec ground and surrounding area.

The Town Council has pledged its support for Keep Britain Tidy’s annual campaign. The campaign, which runs from 25th March until 10th April 2022, calls on the public to pledge a bag to clean-up and help the charity achieve a million bags of litter.

The council is holding a further litter picking session on Friday 1st April at 6pm – meet at High St./ Lynton Rd car park, Burnham-On-Sea.

If you would like to volunteer, click here, all volunteers must register for inclusion in our organised litter picks. Please do not turn up without being registered because there will not be enough kit for you to use.

All equipment and Hi-Viz tabards will be provided by the town council, but please bring your own gloves – gardening gloves are good.

If you would like to do a litter pick in your own area or there is an area you would like to see litter picked please email info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk. The council is happy to loan out litter pick sticks and hoops.

The Great British Spring Clean, now in its seventh year, brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on our doorstep.

Supporter and participant, town councillor Chris Allen says: “Litter is a blight on our environment, but with our communities helping to clean our streets and green spaces we can make our towns a better place for people and help improve habitats for wildlife.”