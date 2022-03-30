Local fans of the crime fiction series by Burnham-On-Sea author Damien Boyd will be able to explore the locations used in his 12 book series with a new location map.

The map follows the book’s hero, DCI Nick Dixon from his local pub, The Red Cow in Brent Knoll, along his regular dog walks around the area, and the many ‘crime scenes’ which are featured.

Damien Boyd, pictured, says: “It’s wonderful to be bringing the series to life with a location map, giving readers the opportunity to follow Nick Dixon on foot and enjoy the fabulous local scenery at the same time.”

“I hope they’ll enjoy some of his favourite haunts too. Readers often ask whether the locations are real — and they are — it’s just the murders that are fictional!”

Mapping coordinator Bev Milner Simonds adds: “The Damien Boyd books have sold over three million copies worldwide and he has a large fan base. I hope that these digital and physical maps will help readers explore Burnham-On-Sea and beyond, getting to know Nick Dixon and his landscape better.”

The digital maps will be available to click through from Damien Boyd’s website, www.damienboyd.com and physical copies will be available at local tourist offices and at some of the locations featured.

The maps have been published with funding from Sedgemoor District Council which has been allocated a sum of money from the Welcome Back Fund, supported by the European Regional Development Fund.