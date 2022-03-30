Over 160 people have signed a petition against controversial plans by a Burnham-On-Sea holiday park to change its premises license and introduce a new outdoor bar and stage area for live music, boxing and wrestling events until 11pm.

Residents have attended several meetings with managers at Haven Holiday Village in Burnham’s Marine Drive over the past two weeks to raise concerns about extra noise being generated if the licensing plans get the go-ahead from Sedgemoor District Council.

Over 80 letters of objection – including several from holiday park owners – have also been sent to the district council’s licensing department ahead of a council meeting on Monday April 4th when a decision will be made on whether the plans are approved.

Residents claim the proposals will lead to extra noise in residential areas surrounding the holiday park. Town councillors have also raised an objection, as we reported here.

Gaynor Brown, one of the residents opposed to the plans, says: “We are pleased that our petition has been signed by 165 people so far — more people can sign at GW Hurley newsagents in Burnham High Street.”

“Many residents living close to the park remain concerned about the risk of extra noise, the location of these proposed events at the holiday park so close to our homes, and the proposed length of the events through the day.”

Another resident, Laura, said: “Haven has told us in recent days that it will stop the live music at 9.30pm and that films would finish at 11pm, but while they will monitor the noise levels of the music we don’t see them monitoring the extra crowd noise.”

“The speakers from the new stage area would be pointing in the direction of our home. It’s not just elderly people who are worried, there are families with young children who go to bed early; there are people who do safety-critical early shift work and need their sleep.”

Meanwhile, Haven has pledged to residents during its meetings that it will carry out an Acoustics Report for the Environmental Agency; It will also install Sound System Limiters to control sound levels; It will supply a mobile phone number and an e-mail address for complaints; and the park’s Security team will ensure that no-one will be allowed on site for the stage activities other than residents and booked-in holidaymakers.