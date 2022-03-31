Burnham-On-Sea holidaymakers and former residents who hanker after a breath of the town’s fresh sea air will soon be able to buy bottles of it.

A local entrepreneur is launching the new product ‘by popular demand’ and says each bottle contains “100% pure air with notes of sea salt and seaweed.”

The 250ml bottles of sea air, priced at £15 each, are being gathered on Burnham-On-Sea beach near the lighthouse.

Caroline McKay, Marketing Director for Sea Air Somerset, says: “Many thousands of people love visiting the coastline in the Burnham-On-Sea area, and breathing in the fresh sea air which they say often makes them feel relaxed and at peace.”

“When we heard some visitors saying that someone should bottle the sea air, we decided to go ahead and do it!”

“Burnham is well known for its strong onshore breezes which bring fresh sea air from the Bristol Channel and further afield from the Atlantic. We know that smells can bring back positive holiday memories and nostalgia.”

She adds: “Our product provides benefits for mental and physical wellbeing. The 100% pure oxygen can be used sparingly or all at once to help you to relax and de-stress.”

Caroline adds that a future possible product currently in research are bottles of “invigorating sea spray” from Burnham and other seaside locations in Somerset.

UPDATE: This story was an April fool!