Somerset Council apologises to arms manufacturer

Somerset Council has been forced to apologise to an arms firm after it was accused of providing weapons to Israel’s military.

Elbit Systems UK is a tenant at the council’s Aztec West 600 building near Bristol, which it inherited when it became a unitary authority for the county.

Protesters have targeted Somerset Council’s building in Taunton a number of times (pictured above) over its links to Elbit Systems UK.

However, the firm has strongly denied direct links with Israel, calling them “grossly misleading”.

The council is in the process of exploring legal routes to remove Elbit Systems UK from its premises.

Writing on social media, the council said: “On 23rd April 2024, Somerset Council voted on a motion in respect of a commercial investment property it owns at 600 Aztec West.”

“That motion included a statement that ‘the tenant Elbit UK [is] a major UK based provider of weapons to the Israeli Defence Forces, used in the current Gaza catastrophe’.”

“Elbit Systems UK Limited have contacted us to say this is factually incorrect and they do not supply weapons or military equipment to the Israeli Defence Forces or the Israeli Ministry of Defence.”

“The Council would like to apologise and withdraw the statement that Elbit Systems UK Limited supplies military equipment to the Israeli Defence Forces or the Israeli Ministry of Defence.”

Following the vote this week, Elbit Systems UK issued a statement saying it provided equipment to the British army and that “nothing from the Aztec site goes to the IDF,” branding any direct links with Israel as “grossly misleading”.

A spokesman told the BBC: “We continue to invest and expand our range of services in the United Kingdom, providing critical support and advanced technology to the British armed forces from Aztec West 600 and other sites across the country.”

Somerset Council has faced repeated pressure from protesters over its links with Elbit Systems UK. Its council building in Taunton has been covered in paint several times in the last few weeks by Palestine Action, while meetings between councillors have been interrupted.

The group has demanded the council evict Elbit Systems UK, and has claimed to have presented the council with a legal pathway to do so.