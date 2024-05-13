Somerset Police’s electric vehicle fleet ‘leading the way in policing sector’ towards zero emissions

Avon and Somerset Police says its journey towards a zero-emission fleet of vehicles has been recognised as leading the way in the policing sector.

The 2024 Electric Fleet Race, run by Rightcharge, is a monthly insight into organisations who have shown commitment to delivering a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) fleet.

Somerset’s Police force has 49 electric vehicles, which are used as neighbourhood cars, forensics vans and general-purpose vehicles, which have just passed the 500,000-mile mark for the fleet as a whole.

They expect to have between 60 to 80 vehicles by the end of this financial year, including fully electric cell vans.

This is all on top of the current fleet of 139 electric bikes, primarily used by our Neighbourhood Policing teams, and two plug-in motorcycles, which are being piloted in Bridgwater.

Ben Mohide, Delivery Manager in Transport Services, said: “We’re continuing to make great strides towards our ambition to achieve a zero-emissions fleet as soon as possible.”

“The ambition poses significant challenges, particularly around infrastructure, but we’re working with other police forces, as well as locally with electricity distribution network operators to provide the infrastructure and plans we need to achieve this.”

“A dedicated project team will be coming together to look at the options around on-site generation of green energy, for example.”

“It’s good to be recognised nationally and we know we have a lot of work to do, but we’re pleased with the progress we’ve made so far, especially with the introduction of more electric vehicles on the horizon.”