Burnham-On-Sea Community Centre is set to launch a new fundraising campaign this Saturday (April 2nd) to pay for much-needed roof repairs and upgrades following damage caused by recent storms.

The centre in Berrow Road will launch the fundrasing at a special coffee morning and fair from 10am-12 noon when all will be welcome.

A spokeswoman says: “On Saturday 2nd April there will be a very special Coffee Morning at BoS Community Centre between 10 and 2 to mark the official start of our latest fund-raising campaign.”

“The roof of our 200-year-old building is very vulnerable to the high winds each year and Storm Eunice added some extra damage just a few weeks ago. The Friends of the Community Centre have already raised £5000 but, of course, more is needed.”

“This is the first of several special events planned for this year. Children at St Joseph’s and St Andrew’s Schools have been invited to enter a special art competition on the theme of ‘What Spring Means to Me’ and as many as possible of their entries – already over 150 – will be displayed.”

“In addition, there will be games and quizzes to test your knowledge of birds and springtime and some craft activities for all ages to try as well as plant and craft stalls.”

“Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available throughout the event and between 12 and 2, a soup and baguette lunch will be served for just £2.”

“There will be something for all the family. This will also be the first opportunity to donate a minimum of £5 to ‘buy a virtual roof tile’ which will be displayed in the entrance hall of the Community Centre.”

“This is a Community Centre for everyone, used by many groups regularly throughout the year and we will welcome all on Saturday.”