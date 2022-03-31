Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Foodbank has issued an appeal for donations amid “high demand” for its services from struggling families.

Volunteers at Burnham’s Foodbank, pictured, have seen rising numbers of requests for help as inflation and soaring household bills add to financial pressures of some local families.

Maxine Bashford, Operations Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Foodbank operating in Burnham and Highbridge is generally very well supported with both donations of food and money.”

“However, at times of high demand we do experience shortages of certain items. Currently our stocks of several items are very low.”

“Items we need are coffee, tinned rice pudding, tinned fruit, tinned vegetables (all types), tinned spaghetti or hoops, tinned macaroni cheese, tinned fish, long-life fruit juice (cartons), and dog food.”

She adds: “We have large stocks of breakfast cereals, beans, pasta, soup and ladies sanitary wear and are struggling to store more!”

“We do not have the facilities to safely store any perishable goods so we are unable to accept these. We are also unable to distribute baby formula, out of date or opened food or alcohol.”

There are collection boxes in Tescos & Lidl in Burnham-On-Sea and at Adsa in Highbridge for in-store purchases. Local churches also have collection baskets.

Otherwise, donations can be brought to Foodbank at the Methodist church in Burnham on either a Tuesday or Saturday morning between 10 and 12 where food is sorted, stored and packed before distribution.

People in need of emergency food support should first contact Citizens Advice on 03444 889 623, the Village Agents team on 01823 331 222, the children’s School or Health Visitor, a Doctor or Homes in Sedgemoor, or any other agency supporting them for a Foodbank referral.

Foodbank sessions are on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10am-12pm at the Methodist Church in College Street in Burnham or Thursday mornings from 9.30am-12pm at Hope Baptist in Church Street, Highbridge.