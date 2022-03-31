Two local ladies from the Burnham-On-Sea area have this completed a month-long series of daily cold water swims as part of a fundraising challenge for a charity close to their hearts.

Sarah Harrison from Rooksbridge and Amanda Shine from Highbridge have raised over £1,600 for Cancer Research UK with their 30-day swimming challenge, called Sarah and Amanda’s Cold Water Challenge.

They took 30-second sea or river swims in the chilly waters of the Bristol Channel each day during March at either Burnham-On-Sea, Weston or Clevedon, as tide times allowed.

Amanda told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are finally at the end of the month-long daily cold water swims. I am very proud and somewhat emotional that Sarah and myself have raised in excess of £1,600.”

“We have completed the month of swims after many personal challenges of gaining access to the rivers, via barbed wire, mud and duckweed. Clevedon Marina was also closed for dredging on one day, putting a kibosh to our spreadsheet of plans of where to go at low tide.”

“We would like to thank each and everyone for their very kind donations.”

Sarah said: “We are doing this because I recently successfuly completed 18 months of Cancer treatment and my husband is also facing Cancer and taking radiotherapy sessions. We also have a close friend who has had triple breast cancer.”

“Cancer Research UK do such an amazing job and many people will use them during their lifetimes and this challenge is a small way to thank them.”

“We do cold water dip and occasionally swim a couple of times a week but this is a very real challenge to go every day and in all weathers.”