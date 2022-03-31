Burnham-On-Sea library re-opened on Friday after a two-month temporary closure for upgrade works.

The library in Burnham’s Princess Street re-opens at 10am. It has been closed since 31st January for upgrades and decarbonisation work.

Library supervisor Nathan Crook told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Whilst staff are happy that the library is now in a position to re-open and we look forward to welcoming borrowers and service users back through the doors, there will still be an element of building works going on in and around the building for a couple more weeks so please bear with us during this period.”

The library was initially going to be shut until 11th March 2022 but the closure was extended to the end of March to allow work to be completed.

Library users who need to return books can return them to any other Somerset Library, or they can renew books online via www.librarieswest.org.uk.

For general support and further information, please email librariesmail@somerset.gov.uk or phone 0300 123 2224.