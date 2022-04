Burnham-On-Sea Police passed on road safety tips to local youngsters during a special visit this week.

PCSO Danielle visited 1st Huntspill and Highbridge Beavers group on Wednesday (March 30th).

“She had a great time at the 1st Huntspill and Highbridge beavers group,” said a spokesman.

”We spoke about the importance of the Green Cross Code and Stranger Danger.”