fire night time

Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were among a dozen crews sent to tackle a blaze in two thatched roof homes overnight.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue deployed crews from 12 stations to Porlock near Minehead after the fire in a terrace of homes spread to at least two thatched roof homes.

Crews were sent at 7pm last night (Monday, May 1st) from Barnstaple, Combe Martin, Lynton, Bampton, Burnham-On-Sea, Dulverton, Minehead, Nether Stowey, Porlock, Williton, Wiveliscombe and Martock.

A fire spokesman said: “Fire control received calls to a thatched property on fire in Porlock. Crews were mobilised from multiple stations in West Somerset and North Devon.”

“The first appliances in attendance reported a row of terraced properties, two of which were thatched and well alight.”

“Crews got straight to work with 2 hose reel jets, 1 main jet, ladders and street hydrant.”

“As appliances arrived on scene, crews reported good progress being made.”

“At 8:38pm we made pumps 12. A further 4 fire engines were mobilised, along with the incident support unit from Martock.”

“At 9:42pm, crews were making steady progress using ladders, breathing apparatus, small tools and hose reel jets.”

Local residents were asked to keep windows shut to avoid smoke inhalation.

 
