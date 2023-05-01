Community-spirited residents in Highbridge took part in a litter clean in the town on Bank Holiday Monday (May 1st).

A dozen volunteers, led by Revd Martin Little from St John’s Church, took part in the event to clean up the town’s verges and pavements ahead of the upcoming Coronation.

Revd Little thanked all those who had attended, gathering ten sackfuls of litter, as pictured here.

Litter grabbers and bin bags were provided by the Town Council.

The group cleared the area between the Co-op and Churchfield School plus nearby streets over the course of the morning.

“I wanted to spruce up the town a bit in time for the Coronation Weekend – not just for the King’s sake, but for our own!” said Martin.