Dozens of rowers from across the region took part in Burnham-On-Sea’s second annual gig rowing regatta in the town on Saturday (June 10th).

Teams from Bristol, Clevedon, Penzance, Clifton, Portishead and Burnham took part in eight races, watched by spectators along the seafront, with Clevedon crowned overall winners.

Karen Parker, lead of Burnham Sailing Club’s Gig Rowing section, said: “We are really pleased with how the event went.”

“It was a very successful day with some great gig rowing and we were pleased to welcome teams from across the region.”

She added the warm weather with light winds had provided good conditions and thanked Burnham-On-Sea RNLI for providing safety cover.

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015. Its gig ‘Brue’, a wooden competition gig, was in action during Saturday’s event and saw a collision in one of the races, pictured below.

Photos: Saturday’s action at the regatta captured by Mo Hunt, Dan Anderson & Burnham-On-Sea.com