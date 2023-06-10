Burnham-On-Sea BMX Club is set to host a round of the South West BMX Regional Series today (Sunday, June 11th).

Over 200 riders will travel from across the south west to compete in the event at the club’s race track at Apex Park in Highbridge.

It will be held between 11.30am-4pm and will be free to attend and visit to watch.

The event is part of a series and will see races for a wide range of riders – with a day of exciting fast-paced action expected.

The club, based at Apex Park, has thanked Highbridge Caravans for its support as the club’s main sponsor for 2023/24.

“Without support from generous local businesses like Highbridge caravans, we simply couldn’t keep this great local club going,” says Burnham BMX Club’s Mark Miller. “They are such a great family-run business and the first to help support the local community.”

There are currently 80 members at the club, 15-20 of which race BMX regionally, nationally and internationally. The club is open to all, every Tuesday and Thursday 6.30pm-8.30pm. Bikes and equipment can be hired.