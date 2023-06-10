A group of Berrow fundraisers raised a cuppa for charity on Saturday (June 10th) when they held a fundraising cream tea.

Hilary Cox and helpers served up teas to the general public at her home in Brent Road to raise cash for Samaritans Purse – the Christmas shoebox charity.

Hilary said: “Our thanks go to everyone who attended Saturday’s fundraising event, which raised a great sum for Samaritans Purse.”

“I know it’s early to start thinking that far ahead, but our aim is to raise money for the delivery of the gift boxes to war-torn and needy countries so that each child receives a gift at Christmas.”

Pictured: Hilary Cox and helpers at Saturday’s fundraising event in Berrow