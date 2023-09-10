For what is believed to be for the first time in Brean Golf Club’s history, it has won the top Division of the Avalon League.

After finishing their fixtures last weekend, they had to wait on the result of the final game of the season between Stockwood Vale and Farrington Park at the Bristol venue on Saturday afternoon.

Andrew March, Brean Golf Club‘s director of golf, says: “In the early evening, news filtered through that Farrington had not achieved the result they needed to overhaul the Brean’s points total, meaning that the Brean A team were crowned Champions for 2023!”

“This now means the club have won four League titles in the past two seasons because for the second year running both teams topped their respective divisions.”

“For Brean to reach the top of the League pyramid in their 50th Anniversary year is fitting as we were one of the founding clubs of the original League back in the early nineties.”

“Well done to Dan Broom for his leading of the A team in 2023 and also to Steve Hill who led the B team to the Division Four title last weekend as well.”

“As is often the case with Scramble events nowadays, a countback was required to decide the final placings in Brean’s annual Seniors Pairs Open. The weather was dry which has been unusual for 2023 but with the humid heat touching 30 degrees during play it called for a different use of umbrellas for the 38 pairs taking part!”

“Two pairs returned scores of nett 60 and it was down to the computer to determine the winners. Getting the verdict with a better back nine was Leighton Jenkins and Chris Fairchild as they edged out their playing partners, and fellow Brean members, Ian Adams and Murray Parsons in what must have been a high quality fourball.”

“Both pairs held a one stroke advantage over four pairs who ended on 61. Leading the way from that quartet was visiting pair Keith Wood and Steve Burns from Vivary Park.”

“The duo collected the Best Visitors prize leaving third place overall to Barry Roe and Tony McCann of the home club who set the early pace from the opening group on the course.”

“The fourth placed pair of Seniors Captain Ian Rogers and Barry Fellows were out at the other end of the field and they collected the final prize in the countback with Phil Barry and his guest Mike Pearce being the unlucky ones to miss out in 5th.”

“The September Medal for the Seniors was won by Barrie Tucker. His round of nett 66 in the September sunshine was the best of the day and gave him a one stroke victory over his good friend Pete Dunn. Dunn in turn held a one stroke advantage of the third placed finisher in Ron Edmondson as the leading trio were the only players to beat their handicaps on the day.”

“Simon Prior produced a stunning round in the sweltering September sunshine to take the top spot in the Monthly Medal. His superb score of nett 61, which was his best since returning to the sport earlier this year, topped the scorecharts in Division Three by 3 from Gareth Davies’s score of 64 with Mike Bromley defeating Club Captain Gordy Wheelaghan for third on countback after both had nett 67’s.”

“Another player enjoying his best round of the year was Division One winner Steve Bateman. He returned a nett 67 to lead home Charlie Huggins and Steve Jones by a single stroke in the top flight with Huggins getting second on a countback.”

“Mats Mattsson was the Division Two winner matching Bateman’s nett 67. Just like in Division One he had a one stroke cushion over two players. The countback rules were called into action for the back nine with Steve Mason coming out on top over Brad House for the runners up prize.”

“No less than five players posted scores of 41 points in Sunday’s Super Series Stableford. Scoring was good despite the mid morning delay for a thunderstorm to pass through the area. Four of the 41 point scores came in the top Division with the computer working overtime to split them.”

“In the end the winner was Mark Jenkins with the best back nine of the quartet and he led home Simon Bunton as runner up and John Cullinan and Dave Mann in 3rd and 4th respectively. There was no need for a countback in Division Two as another Fairchild enjoyed some on-course success. This time is was Richard who was victorious with his 41 point score as he denied Simon Prior a weekend double by a single point. Prior took second with Rob Perry securing third with 37.”

Earlier this summer, Brean Golf Club’s celebrity competition was won by a former Somerset cricketer’s team and we reported the 2023 Brean Golf Club Captains Day was hailed a success after day of competiton.

Pictured: Seniors Open Pairs winners Leighton Jenkins (left) and Chris Fairchild (right) flanking Seniors Captain Ian Rogers