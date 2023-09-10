Organisers of an open day that was held at the RSPCA’s Brent Knoll centre on Sunday (September 10th) have thanked supporters for making it a success.

The RSPCA North Somerset branch hosted the event at its Brent Knoll centre in Brent Road – and despite day of weather extremes, it was hailed a success.

In the morning, the team faced thunderstorms and heavy rain while later in the day temperatures soared as the heatwave returned.

The event included animal encounters, face painting, a bouncy castle, craft stalls, a tombola, dog agility sessions, and refreshments to help raise funds to maintain the centre.

“It was a great success and our thanks go to everyone who supported the day,” said a spokesperson.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.