Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out on Wednesday (April 10th) to assist other emergency services in the rescue of a person “stranded in mud”.

The Burnham team was tasked to Doniford Beach near Watchet at around 2.24pm, along with Williton Fire Station, Minehead RNLI, and the fire service among others.

A spokesperson from the Coastguard said: “At 2.24pm our team was tasked to an immediate rescue of a person stranded in the mud at the low water mark on Doniford Beach where the tide had turned and was beginning to approach them.”

“Arriving on scene first was one of our team members who was able to quickly sight the position of the casualty, and who passed this information onto the rest of the team as we proceeded to the access point at Haven Doniford Bay.”

“A back-up mud rescue team from Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team, alongside Minehead RNLI Lifeboat Station and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter ‘Rescue 187’ from St Athan in South Wales were also tasked to the scene.”

“Williton Fire Station, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service had also been tasked and arrived on scene with us, where they immediately deployed down across the beach with their commander alongside our Officer in Charge as two of our mud rescue technician’s began kitting up into dry suits and personal floatation devices.” “The casualty was stuck up to their knees and as they were being dug out of the mud by the two mud rescue technicians the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter arrived on scene, which circled the area whilst the rescue was completed and to check if any urgent assistance was required from them.” “With the casualty reporting they were fine, they were escorted back off the beach and rocky shoreline to the caravan site where they were checked over by a paramedic from South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.” “With no serious injuries sustained, the casualty was able to return to their accommodation for a shower and to rest after their ordeal.” “The friends and family of the casualty did exactly the right thing and immediately dialled 999 for assistance. Following the rescue a hot debrief was carried out at the scene by all involved, prior to all the services standing down and returning to station.”