A film about the shipwreck on Berrow Beach has been nominated for an international award and is set to be screened in the USA and Italy in the coming weeks.

The piece by ITV News West Country’s Somerset Correspondent Ben McGrail was broadcast on the news programme last summer to tie in with the play that was performed in Burnham-On-Sea about the SV Nornen.

The report about the Berrow shipwreck was filmed by Ben entirely on his iPhone and has been announced as a finalist at the Mobile Journalism Awards.

As part of this, it will screened at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, which begins on 13th April, and at the International Journalism Festival in Perugia, Italy, later in the month.

Ben told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I’ve wanted to produce a feature on the Nornen for a long time – it’s a beautiful and haunting sight on the Somerset coastline and has an amazing backstory to it.”

“I have been filming the vast majority of my stories for ITV on my phone in the last couple of years and thought this would be a good opportunity to show you can really produce something crafted and of high quality simply using the camera that is in our pockets.”

“To have it nominated for an international award is a proud moment for me. I’m also delighted that it’s a piece that showcases a fascinating part of Somerset that will be seen by media professionals at two major events in the next month.”

“I’d like to thank the contributors who took part in the filming for their help. Local historian John Strickland is a wonderful source of knowledge and his help was essential, meanwhile Corrinne Curtis and the team at The Nornen Project put on an amazing performance last summer and it was great to showcase their work and hear from her in the story.”

You can watch Ben’s film here.

A civic reception was also held last year, as reported here, attended by Burnham’s Mayor for descendants of the Nornen’s crew when they visited the Burnham-On-Sea area to see the play.