Berrow Beach has re-opened to vehicles for parking after the access road was cleared of debris which had been washed up during this week’s stormy high tides.

Somerset Council says its staff and contractors have been working hard this week to resolve the issues after high winds coincided with high Spring tides.

The debris, pictured above, was removed on Thursday (April 11th) to enable the beach access road to fully re-open.

Work is still being carried out at the Brean beach entrance, and that beach is not yet open to vehicles.

Burnham-On-Sea jetty also remains closed. A council spokeswoman said: “We have contractors taking a look and then further inspections are scheduled to check the work next week.”