Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club is set to close down this Spring after 49 years of community work in the town.

The Lions say they have seen a fall in volunteer numbers over recent years – not just in Burnham, but nationally – and the club has therefore decided not to continue in the town.

Burnham Lions Club President Phil Cooke told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a very regrettable, sad decision. It hasn’t been taken lightly.”

“However, we have seen a big fall in members in recent years – we are down to 18 with around six active members which means we are unable to fill all our officer positions.”

“At our latest monthly meeting, it was therefore proposed to wind up the club. This was accepted by a majority of members.”

“We intend to close the club at the end of June.”

Phil adds: “Over £500,000 has been raised for local charities and good causes over the years, so a huge amount of great work has been done in the town. We thank everyone who’s been involved and supported the club over the years.”

“This is our 49th year this year so we won’t quite make it to 50 sadly whcih is very regrettable.”

He added that expressions of interest will soon be invited about taking on the lease of the club’s building on the Cassis Close playing fields.

An open day will also be held in the near future for local charities to express an interest in using the club’s remaining fundraising kit and equipment.

“We would also love our fundraising train to go to a good home for a local charity in the town for use at the carnival for collecting and attending events such as the Christmas lights switch-on.”

Phil adds: “We are also keen to allocate our remaining funds to local charities and would welcome them approaching us for assistance by email at philsuecooke@hotmail.com prior to our next meeting on May 1st.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club fundraising over the past couple of years