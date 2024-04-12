Shoppers at Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store are being encouraged to help an in-store fundraising campaign to support medical research into food allergies.

From 22nd-28 April, for the fifth year running, Tesco’s Burnham-On-Sea store will be working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, a UK food allergy charity, to help raise awareness and support clinical research into food allergies.

The store will be contributing 10p from every own-brand ‘Free From’ product bought by Burnham-On-Sea shoppers in-store or online.

The scheme will also provide customers with the opportunity to round up their shopping at self-service tills throughout the week.

All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and further developments into the management of allergies.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Burnham-On-Sea about the importance of understanding food allergies and highlighting ingredients in food which can cause allergic reactions.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “The work that Natasha’s Foundation has done to date has been fantastic and we are delighted to be able to support this for a fifth year.”

“There are now 175 products in our Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens. We welcome any shoppers in Burnham-on-Sea to try these products or kindly round up their shopping at the self-service tills to help raise money for a fantastic cause.”

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha, who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds that were not listed on the packaging.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE says: “We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fifth year running. Allergen awareness is so important, and money raised in previous years has helped to fund clinical research exploring the management of food allergies.”

Natasha’s Foundation is committed to raising awareness and funds for critical food allergy research. But the real impact of the charity’s work lies in the lives it can change.