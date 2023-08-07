Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council held a Civic Reception over the weekend to welcome a group of Norwegian visitors who had arrived to see a special play retelling the story of the Berrow shipwreck.

Among those welcomed by Mayor Cllr Lelsey Millard was a descendant of the owner of the Nornen shipwreck.

The reception was held in Berrow Village Hall before the group watched a performance of the outdoor play, which we featured here.

Somerset’s Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Clinton Rogers, and the High Sherriff of Somerset, Robert Drewett, were also among those attending.

The Mayor said: “We have been privileged to be part of the project and have taken great pleasure in watching it grow and develop. The Civic Reception was a fitting celebration of a historical event that impacted families in Norway and Berrow.”

“We were all privileged to hear stories of the wreck of the Nornen from John Strickland and to talk to descendants of those so closely involved in the wreck and rescue of the sailors.”

“We also had a descendant of the owner of the Nornen. The Norwegian group brought plaques for the Berrow Village Hall, Town Council and Corinne.”

“They also gave a beautiful picture of the Nornen to be kept in the Village Hall with other memorabilia and a donation to the local RNLI team. It was a wonderful afternoon celebrating people who regularly risk their lives for others now and in the past.”

“We also recognised those in the community who give support to refugees both in the past and now.”

“None of this would have happened without the hard work and dedication of Corrinne. She produced an amazing theatrical performance whilst engaging the community throughout the process.”

“We all felt a part of the project and are very proud of all that she has achieved. The show was openly accessible to the whole community and brought us together to enjoy a superb performance of a local story. Thanks go to all concerned.”

Pictured: Saturday’s event in Berrow incluuded: A presentation of a metal etching of the Nornen and plaque to the Chair of Berrow Village Hall; A member of the Norwegian party exchanging gifts with Burnham RNLI water safety officers John Miller and Nigel Mortom; A direct descendant of one of the eleven rescued sailors; Cllr John Woodman, Celia

Drewett, High Sheriff Robert Drewett, Lesley Millard, Clinton Rogers, Joanne Rogers, Corrine Curtis, with the model of the Nornen (Photos Mike Lang)