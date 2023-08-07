Members of a Burnham-On-Sea club have received a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla plus a letter thanking them for producing a piece of artwork earlier this year to mark the King’s Coronation.

The Monday Club is based at the Burnham Area Youth Centre in Cassis Close and provides local people with learning difficulties the opportunity to meet and socialise.

The group produced a special ceramic piece of artwork in May this year featuring the Royal carriage which went on display at an art display in Burnham’s Princess Theatre, as we reported here.

“The ceramic took several weeks to produce by our members under the leadership of activity co-ordinator Hil Croot and everyone was rightly very proud of the end result,” says committee member Catherine Searing.

“We sent several postcards featuring a photo of the artwork to Buckingham Palace to let them know and see if they would stamp them for us. Instead, we are delighted to have received a card out of the blue from the King and Queen, plus a letter from their Private Secretary, thanking us!”

Chair Karen Fear adds: “It was a lovely surprise that is a superb recognition for all the work of the club’s members and the team.”