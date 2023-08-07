A Burnham-On-Sea teenager is appearing in a new McDonalds TV advert as her acting career progresses.

Poppy Puttock, 19, is featured in the food company’s latest advertising campaign on TV and in cinemas.

Poppy, who is being managed by a top London agent, says was “delighted” to have been picked after being submitted for a role in the commercial and chosen from over 20,000 submissions. “I had three auditions before finally being offered the role.”

Her family say they are all incredibly proud of how hard she works, splitting her time between Burnham and London. She has also worked as a model and actress on campaigns for Paul Smith, The Childrens Society, Tendy and Bristol County Council to name a few.

She’s also recently been filming for the BBC and Netflix in projects to be shown later this year and during 2024.

Poppy – who is a former pupil of Berrow Primary School and Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy and Taunton’s Pauline Quirke Academy – has gained an extended diploma in performing arts and is now studying for a degree in film and TV.

She performed locally at Burnham’s Princess Theatre and the Weston Playhouse, as well as in West End of London as a dancer and actor.