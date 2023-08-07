Bus services in the Burnham-On-Sea area have to improve because people’s lives are being affected by late and cancelled services, the town’s Mayor has said this week.

As first reported here, a new bus users group has been set up to encourage more frequent use of public transport as part of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s climate plan.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard said at a council meeting on Monday evening (August 7th) that a recent appeal for feedback from bus users on Burnham-On-Sea.com resulted in a large number of responses with a lot of people saying they are unhappy with the local service.

First Bus South said they know there have been “service issues… and we’re sorry for the impact this has had on local bus users.” They say it has been due to a combination of factors, including a shortage of drivers, and they are “working hard to address this.”