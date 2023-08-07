Bus services in the Burnham-On-Sea area have to improve because people’s lives are being affected by late and cancelled services, the town’s Mayor has said this week.
As first reported here, a new bus users group has been set up to encourage more frequent use of public transport as part of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s climate plan.
Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard said at a council meeting on Monday evening (August 7th) that a recent appeal for feedback from bus users on Burnham-On-Sea.com resulted in a large number of responses with a lot of people saying they are unhappy with the local service.
First Bus South said they know there have been “service issues… and we’re sorry for the impact this has had on local bus users.” They say it has been due to a combination of factors, including a shortage of drivers, and they are “working hard to address this.”
Cllr Millard says: “One of the saddest stories I heard is one man lost his job because he couldn’t get to his work on time regularly enough for the firm.”
“Another man with learning disabilities, whose bus was late back into Burnham, said he “missed his connection and had to walk to Berrow.”
She adds that “we feel we cannot support a promotion campaign for public transport until that has been sorted out.” She added that on one day eight buses were cancelled along one route in the area.
“The cost of living crisis is enough stress for our residents and visitors so the extra problem of not being able to get to and from their workplace is just not good enough.”
Further changes to First Bus South services will see its Bridgwater depot close from 3rd September. Simon Goff, managing director, said: “We are operating in extremely challenging circumstances with rising costs.” He said although closing the depot was a “difficult decision”, it was made to “protect the future of buses of Somerset.”
A company spokesperson said the firm was mid-way through a major driving training programme and will be bringing in a new network timetable from September to support a “more efficient service.”