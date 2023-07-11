A new bus group has been formed to work with Somerset Bus Partnership to improve bus services in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

The Bus Partnership is now working closely with Somerset Council to improve buses throughout the county. They have already ensured the continuation of the £2 fare until October.

However, the Town Council’s new Bus Group has decided that it cannot encourage local people to travel by bus until the service has been improved.

“There are too many stories of people being left stranded in Bridgwater for hours because their bus has been cancelled,” says Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard.

“It is also clear that many bus drivers are not maintaining a good service with many cases of people having to walk further because they have not stopped when the bell was rung.”

“Our first action will be to ask the Bus Partnership to set up a meeting with Somerset Council and the bus provider, Buses in Somerset. We can then start to work together to ensure our residents get the bus service that they deserve.”

“People are asked to contact me at cllr.Lesley.Millard@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk with any comments they would like to make about our local bus services.”

“It would help to have their stories to share at our meeting. I have already received some from people who are struggling to get to work using the bus. This is the sort of information we need to give clear evidence of the dissatisfaction of our residents.”