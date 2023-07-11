Refuse collection strikes across Somerset which were due to begin today (Wednesday 12th July) have been suspended for two weeks following a revised pay offer.

200 members of Unite, the UK’s leading union, employed by Suez on the outsourced Somerset council contract, were set for 12 days of strike over the next four weeks.

However, following last ditch pay talks facilitated by the conciliation service Acas, an improved pay offer was made.

As a “gesture of goodwill,” Unite says the first six days of strike action (July 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21) have been called off to allow Unite to ballot its members on the offer.

Unite regional officer Tim Morris says: “Unite has been crystal clear from the outset that members weren’t going to accept a substantial real terms pay cut and that Suez could afford to make an improved offer.”

“Following the intervention of Acas an improved offer was made and it is now for our members to decide whether it meets their expectations.”

“If the offer is rejected then the strike action which has been scheduled for 26, 27 and 28 July and 2, 3 and 4 August will go ahead as planned.”

A Somerset Council spokesman added: “We can confirm that strike action by Somerset waste collection crews has been suspended for two weeks pending a union ballot.”

“Talks between the Unite union and SUEZ recycling and recovery UK – the Council’s collections contractor – made progress and the union has agreed to ballot its membership on an improved pay offer.”

“The strike action that was planned to start on Wednesday (12 July) has been suspended pending the outcome of the ballot and all collections services should be running as normal.”

“Residents are asked to present their refuse, recycling and garden waste as usual. There is a chance that tomorrow’s services may be compromised to some extent given the late notice regarding industrial action.”

“Clearly, there is some way to go and the risk of industrial action remains, but the immediate widespread disruption to collections has been avoided.”

Mickey Green, Somerset Council’s Executive Director for Climate and Place, adds: “We’re very glad that there has been some progress and that this week’s strike action has been suspended.”

“Any disruption to waste collections would have a major impact on residents, but we also appreciate that cost of living pressures are affecting everyone, including waste collection crews.”

“We very much hope an agreement can be reached. It is in everyone’s interests for this to be resolved without industrial action. We now await the outcome of the ballot and any subsequent talks. We thank everyone for their patience.”