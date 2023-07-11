Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Band has announced its line-up of summer performances and issued an appeal for new members.

The popular band is seeking new players, in particular a flugelhorn, tenor horn and cornet players, and a percussionist.

“Anyone interested in coming along to a practice on Wednesday evenings, or needing further information, should contact Caroline at carolinetapfield@gmail.com or Barry sbenn3@sky.com,” says spokesperson.

Summer performances for the Town Band:

  • Sunday 16th July Bridgwater: Bandstand 2-4pm
  • Sunday 23rd July on Burnham seafront 2.30pm
  • Saturday 12th August Puriton Flower Show 2-4pm
  • Saturday 19th August West Huntspill Flower Show 2-4pm
  • Sunday 27th August Emergency Services Day on Burnham Seafront 2-4pm
  • Saturday 30th September Apex Park Eco-Festival 1-4pm

All performances are subject to weather conditions.

 
