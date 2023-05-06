Scores of art entries with a Royal theme have gone on display at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre following a local art competition.

Over 200 entries were received from local young people after the Town Council invited art entries to mark King Charles III’s Coronation.

Cllr Sharon Perry said: “The Town Council invited local school children to submit art work on the theme of ‘Coronation’ and we were thrilled with the response.”

“Cllr Searing, Clir Vickers and I enjoyed looking at all the entries and awarding the prizes.”

“The winning entries are on display at the Princess Theatre and provided a lovely backdrop to the celebrations at the live screening of the coronation on Saturday.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: