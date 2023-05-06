Scores of art entries with a Royal theme have gone on display at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre following a local art competition.

Over 200 entries were received from local young people after the Town Council invited art entries to mark King Charles III’s Coronation.

Cllr Sharon Perry said: “The Town Council invited local school children to submit art work on the theme of ‘Coronation’ and we were thrilled with the response.”

“Cllr Searing, Clir Vickers and I enjoyed looking at all the entries and awarding the prizes.”

“The winning entries are on display at the Princess Theatre and provided a lovely backdrop to the celebrations at the live screening of the coronation on Saturday.”