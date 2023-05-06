Berrow Church of England School pupils gave a warm welcome to a local man who was among the guests for Saturday’s Coronation of King Charles III.

Rob French, a local Ex Royal Marine, attended the historic service in Westminster Abbey.

He talked to students at Berrow School about the “huge honour” of being invited.

The school’s Acting Head Teacher, Charlotte Bradley, said: “A huge thank you goes to Rob French, a local Ex Royal Marine, for visiting us.”

“He shared his Royal invitation to the King’s Coronation, explained what a Coronation is and how he’s been recognised for serving others. A true inspiration.”