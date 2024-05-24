Somerset Council starts summer campaign to encourage people to use cheap bus travel

Somerset Council is launching a summer campaign encouraging people to make the most of cheap bus travel and help to safeguard routes at the same time.

The council says that with fares still at £2 for any single journey, its message is to leave the car at home and take the bus instead.

Over the coming weeks the summer ‘Bus It’ campaign will highlight great places, days out and activities in our county you can get to by bus.

The first phase of the Bus It campaign – supported by the Somerset Bus Partnership, local communities and Buses of Somerset – saw passenger numbers increase across four at risk route, in some cases by up to 50 per cent more each week.

It comes after a new bus timetable for Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brean and Berrow launched last month.

A spokesperson for Somerset Council says: “Our buses connect some of Somerset’s most beautiful locations and are a cheap and convenient way to get out and enjoy the countryside which is good for your health and local businesses.”

“You can head to the beach on the 28, Exmoor on the 25 or explored the Levels and South Somerset on the 54 and 58. Well-behaved dogs travel for free, so you can have a great day out with your four-legged friend for under a fiver.”

James Eustace, Commercial Director, Buses of Somerset, said: “With so many beautiful places to explore in Somerset, why not catch the bus to take in some of the county’s most stunning scenery?”

“With the current £2 fare cap still in place this summer, passengers have the chance to take these journeys at exceptional value for money.”

Related story:

Burnham and Highbridge bus users tell First Bus to urgently improve ‘unacceptable’ service