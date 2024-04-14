A new summer timetable for buses in the Burnham-On-Sea area has launched this week.

The new schedule from Buses of Somerset includes routs 20, 21 and 21A which serve Burnham-On-Sea and provide travel to Weston, Bridgwater and Taunton.

Buses of Somerset is offering fares at £2 all across Somerset for maximum single fares.

Download a free copy of the new bus schedule here.

A traveline with further information is available on 0871 200 22 33, and is open daily from 7am – 10pm. Calls cost 12p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.