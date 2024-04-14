Work is due to get underway this week on clearing Burnham-On-Sea’s Maddocks Slade access route onto the beach.

The flood gates have been shut for a week, blocking access to walkers, after large amounts of debris were washed up during last week’s stormy high tides.

Somerset Council says its staff and contractors are working hard to resolve the issues after stormy weather coincided with high Spring tides.

Brean and Berrow beaches have been re-opened to vehicles for parking after debris was cleared there.

And Burnham-On-Sea jetty has partially re-opened after several wooden boards were replaced by the council. Repairs to the tarmac surface, side steps, and coping stones is ongoing.