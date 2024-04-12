Repair work is underway on Burnham-On-Sea jetty following damage caused by this week’s storms.

Somerset Council carried out a safety inspection of the historic structure on Wednesday to assess the damage and work started on Friday to carry out the repairs.

It comes after Tuesday’s storm saw large waves, whipped up by high winds and high Spring tides combine, as we reported here.

Several wooden boards, the tarmac surface and coping stones were damaged, as reported here.

The council taped off several areas of the jetty as a safety precaution to keep pedestrians away from the danger spots