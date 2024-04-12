A new care centre providing a specialist daytime support service for adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities has opened this week in Burnham-On-Sea town centre.

Reflect Day Support has launched the new facilities in a formerly vacant premises in Burnham’s Regent Street.

Mark Blaker, director at Reflect Day Support, says a full refurbishment has been undertaken in the run-up to the opening of the new premises.

Burnham’s Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry cut a ribbon at Thursday’s grand opening, which was attended by over 30 people, pictured here.

Taking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Mark Blaker says: “We are delighted to be opening this new seaside day support centre in Burnham. We feel the location is perfect – with flat pavements along the seafront for wheelchairs and access onto the beach nearby via the ramp.”

He adds that Reflect’s activities “aim to develop awareness, communication skills and well being for adults with learning disabilities.”

He says that during the work a letter was found under the wall of the building, pictured above, which stated that it had been written in September 1939 the day after war was declared.

Mark adds that Reflect Day Support – which is described as a ‘company with social propose’ – already runs other established facilities in Shepton, Taunton, Weston and Westonzoyland.

Mark adds that Reflect has been keen to retain the heritage appearance of the Regent Street premises to ensure it is in keeping with other buildings in the street.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman welcomed the arrival of the new business, saying it adds to the wide variety of commercial premises in the town centre. The premises has been vacant since Burnham Angling moved to Victoria Street in 2021.