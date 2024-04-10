Burnham-On-Sea jetty is closed to pedestrians following damage caused by this week’s storms.

Somerset Council carried out a safety inspection of the historic structure on Wednesday to assess the damage.

It comes after Tuesday’s storm saw large waves whipped up by high winds and high Spring tides combine, as we reported here.

Several wooden boards, the tarmac surface and coping stones have been damaged, as photographed here.

The council has taped off several areas of the jetty as a safety precuation to keep pedestrians away from the danger spots.

Burnham-On-Sea’s marine emergency services continue to have access onto the beach if needed during call-outs.

Burnham-On-Sea jetty was first built in 1858 and has been upgraded many times over the years with additions and safety additions.



