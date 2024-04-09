Huge waves and plumes of spray were seen along Burnham-On-Sea seafront this morning (Tuesday, April 9th) when a high Spring tide and high winds combined.

These were the stormy scenes in Burnham-On-Sea just after 8am at the peak of the high tide.

The town’s flood gates were closed as a precaution by the Environment Agency at the jetty, sailing club and Maddock’s Slade to prevent flooding.

A Flood Alert had been issued by the Environment Agency for Burnham-On-Sea and the Somerset coastline as the stormy conditions arrived.

Sea water was blown over Burnham’s sea wall in several places, leaving pools of water in several spots.

An Environment Agency spokesperson says: “Our incident response staff are closing flood gates and checking defences.”

“We continue to monitor levels closely. Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous.”

