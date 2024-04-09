Dozens of vintage and classic vehicles will go on show along Burnham-On-Sea High Street and Victoria Street during a special event this Saturday (April 13th).

Scores of unique vehicles from across the decades are set to go on show at the annual ‘Burnham Classic and Vintage Vehicle Display’ which this year coincides with the end of the Easter school holidays.

The free event will run from 10am-4pm and is being organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with the support of Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club. The 2023 show drew big crowds into Burnham town centre.

“Along with locally-owned vintage cars and commercials, there will also be steam rollers, statics, a few surprises, electric vehicles and some really special vehicles,” says a spokesperson.

“We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors for this unique event – and please do support our wonderful shops, cafes and businesses during your visit.”

Several roads below will be closed to allow safe arrival and viewing. Residents and businesses are asked to remove their vehicles before this time. Shops will be open as normal.

Road closures on Saturday 13th April: 0600—2100 for Burnham-On-Sea Classic Car & Vintage Vehicle Display

Victoria Street, Burnham

High Street, Burnham

Vicarage Street, Burnham

Regent Street, Burnham

Princess Street, Burnham

Chapel Street, Burnham

College Street, Burnham

South Street, Burnham

Cottage Row, Burnham

George Street, Burnham

Unnamed Road leaving from High Street to Freemason’s Car Park