Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets unit is celebrating this week after receiving several awards.

Following their annual assessment by the Sea Cadets’ National Support Centre, the Unit has been awarded its 2023 Burgee which recognises the hard work and dedication of the cadets and volunteers during the last 12 months to October 2023.

“This award is given to a select number of units throughout the country that have provided the highest level of training and activities to their cadets and also reflects the hard work and dedication of the cadets and volunteers in the last 12 months,” says a spokesperson.

Cdr Gary Mills RN also presented the CO and 1Lt with a Captain Sea Cadets’ Commendation for supporting another Unit which had some significant transport difficulties late at night which led to cadets and their instructors being stranded and in need of assistance.

Additionally, Cdr Gary was able to present one of our other adult volunteers, Lt (SCC) Victoria Sidwell RNR, with the third clasp to her Cadet Forces Medal. This recognises 30 years of continuous service to the Sea Cadets and is very much deserved.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets’ Commanding Officer, Lt (SCC) Dom Gregory RNR, said: “Monday should have been an entirely normal parade night for the Unit. I guess we should have noticed something wasn’t quite right when half the Unit’s Management Trustees managed to find an excuse to arrive.”

“At which point the South West Area Sea Cadets’ Area Officer, Cdr Gary Mills RN, escorted by the Somerset & Dorset District Sea Cadets Deputy District Officer, LtCdr (SCC) Di Fulcher RNR, walked through the door.”

“We’re quite used to surprise inspections – most units will get one every couple of years with an unannounced visit by a member of the Senior Staff just to keep us on our toes, but this wasn’t one of those. It was a pleasure as always to welcome them to the Unit and they both spent time meeting and chatting with cadets and volunteers.”

“Our cadets have a busy year ahead with many courses and activities planned both on and off the water. The first of several, much anticipated, Offshore Voyages has just taken place and in just a few short weeks’ time we’ll be well underway with one of our biggest fundraising events of the year, raising money for the Unit to invest in essential repairs to its new-to-us mountain bike fleet.”

See the JustGiving page here to donate: www.justgiving.com/campaign/ bikeabitofbritain For more information about Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets or if you would like to know about joining please contact us by email info@bhseacadets.org or see https://www.facebook.com/ bhseacadets