Large crowds flocked into Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday (June 3rd) when dozens of vintage and classic vehicles went on display during an annual show.

Over 120 cars, commercials, bikes and electric cars were on show at the annual ‘Burnham Classic and Vintage Vehicle Display’ organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade with Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club.

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesman said: “It was a hugely successful day, boosting footfall and overall trade. Our thanks go to everyone who attended and supported this popular annual event.”

Burnham Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard, who judged the entries with Town Crier Alistar Murray, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was pleased to see so many people in the centre of Burnham. The atmosphere was cheerful and there was certainly a lot of interest in all the cars.”

“What struck me was the dedication of the owners, many of whom have spent years restoring their cars. One car had been in the same family for many decades. They were all pristine and a great sight for all the visitors to the show. I chose a beautiful 1950 Daimler [pictured above] for the Mayor’s Choice award, owned by Paul Chamberlain. It has been very carefully maintained over many years.”

“In the commercial and larger vehicles category, I chose a gorgeous small Austin 1927 mobile home as the second winner [pictured below] that has been taken around the world by its owner. The interior was really homely and very practical – a real character and beautifully restored and maintained.”

“It was really interesting to see the display of electric cars – and perhaps in the future they will be included in the show in their own right. I thoroughly enjoyed seeing all the vehicles and meeting their owners who were so dedicated. They all had a story to tell. It was good to see Burnham so busy.”

“Thanks to Burnham Chamber of Trade and Bridgwater Classic and Vintage Club for all their hard work. It was a very successful event.”