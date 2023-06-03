Burnham-On-Sea & Berrow Golf Club has announced the appointment of Barney Coleman as its new general manager with immediate effect.

He brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent the last six years as club manager at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, host venue of the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic and where he began his career in 2006 in the golf operations team.

Prior to that he spent three years working at the PGA’s National Headquarters at The Belfry in the Tournament Department, where he managed numerous events and became a qualified Rules Referee. This qualification proved to be extremely useful during his time in Dubai as he was invited as guest referee for multiple Dubai Desert Classics and DP World Tour Championships.

Barney says: “I am honoured and humbled to be offered the position as General Manager of such prestigious club as Burnham & Berrow Golf Club.”

“I am excited about the opportunity ahead and am looking forward to working closely with the fabulous team and proud membership of one of the UK’s premier golf clubs.”

“The club has recently engaged with the membership to discuss future strategies and projects and I look forward to bringing them into fruition on behalf of our passionate members.”

Jeremy Hodge, chairman of Burnham & Berrow Golf Club, adds: “We are thrilled to welcome a general manager of Barney’s calibre to the club and we look forward to harnessing his skills and undoubted experience to build on the great work that has been achieved in recent years.”

“He joins us at a key time and I’m positive he will play an integral role in the continued success of the club and further enhance all areas of the Burnham & Berrow experience.”