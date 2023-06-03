Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out to help a person in mud crossing the river estuary between Uphill and Brean Down on Friday (June 2nd).

The team was tasked to Uphill Beach to assist the person who was reported to be in the mud and heading into the River Axe.

Police and a Fire Service team were already on the beach and attempting to reach the person.

“Despite the best efforts by those on scene the person had too much of a headstart on them and had somehow managed to make it across to the quarry end of Brean Down,” says a Coastguard spokesman.

“This meant we had to redeploy back to Brean to catch up with the person along with the Police units who were responding.”

“When we arrived, we were greeted by the Police who had with them one very muddy and exhausted mud walker.”

“While it is something we deal with on a regular basis, the reason people end up in the mud can vary.

And while we can’t always divulge information it’s fair to say that we shouldn’t always be quick to condemn the people involved.”

“As always, if you see anyone in danger or difficulty along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”