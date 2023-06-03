Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to a special event today (Sunday June 4th) when local community groups will be displaying their work and explaining volunteering opportunities.

The Volunteering Day will be held at The Princess Theatre in Princess Street (TA8 1EH) from 1pm – 4pm on Sunday June 4th.

“Come along and see what wonderful volunteering opportunities are available in and around Burnham and Highbridge without commitment,” says a spokesman.

“Volunteering is a great way to meet local people and also get involved with some great community causes.”

Representatives from many groups will be there to talk to, including:

Burnham Information Centre / Helpline / Vaccinations

Sea Cadets

Burnham Lions Club

Burnham In Bloom

Friends of Burnham Hospital

1st Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group

RNLI

Parkinsons Support Group

BARB Search and Rescue

Burnham Community Centre

Princess Theatre and Arts Centre

Burnham Moose Lodge

The Waffle Hub

Secret World

BOS and Villages Afternoon Tea Club

Brent Knoll Community Shop

Morland Hub

Our Highbridge

Burnham Rotary Club

Friends of Marine Cove

Highbridge & Burnham Carnival

Healthwatch Somerset

Burnham U3A

Weston Hospice

Nornen Project

The event has been organsied by Burnham Information Centre, Burnham Community Centre and Burnham-On-Sea.com.