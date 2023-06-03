Burnham-On-Sea residents are being invited to a special event today (Sunday June 4th) when local community groups will be displaying their work and explaining volunteering opportunities.
The Volunteering Day will be held at The Princess Theatre in Princess Street (TA8 1EH) from 1pm – 4pm on Sunday June 4th.
“Come along and see what wonderful volunteering opportunities are available in and around Burnham and Highbridge without commitment,” says a spokesman.
“Volunteering is a great way to meet local people and also get involved with some great community causes.”
Representatives from many groups will be there to talk to, including:
- Burnham Information Centre / Helpline / Vaccinations
- Sea Cadets
- Burnham Lions Club
- Burnham In Bloom
- Friends of Burnham Hospital
- 1st Huntspill and Highbridge Scout Group
- RNLI
- Parkinsons Support Group
- BARB Search and Rescue
- Burnham Community Centre
- Princess Theatre and Arts Centre
- Burnham Moose Lodge
- The Waffle Hub
- Secret World
- BOS and Villages Afternoon Tea Club
- Brent Knoll Community Shop
- Morland Hub
- Our Highbridge
- Burnham Rotary Club
- Friends of Marine Cove
- Highbridge & Burnham Carnival
- Healthwatch Somerset
- Burnham U3A
- Weston Hospice
- Nornen Project
The event has been organsied by Burnham Information Centre, Burnham Community Centre and Burnham-On-Sea.com.