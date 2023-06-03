Burnham-On-Sea’s season of free outdoor concerts continues with Party In The Park today (Sunday, June 4th).

The free event will be held from 12.15pm until 5.15pm, with a line-up of live music.

The afternoon includes music from Taylor Topham, Keith O’Connell, The Boneyard Blues Band and more.

The organisers at CADS — the Burnham and Highbridge Cultural Arts and Development Society — say the event is one of the highlights of its summer season.

“It promises to be a great afternoon,” says a spokesperson. “There will also be a line-up of stalls with ice creams, burgers, a bar, raffle and a kidzone.”